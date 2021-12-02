There’s been a change in a court date for James Phelps, one of the two men facing murder charges in the death of Dallas County Resident Cassidy Rainwater.

Judge John C. Porter moved Phelps’s date up a week to December 10th.

Both Phelps and Timothy Norton face murder charges after authorities recovered the human remains of Rainwater on his property, both scattered on the ground in the nearby property that belonged to Rainwater’s grandfather, as well as remains which was found inside a freezer.

Timothy Norton is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 2.