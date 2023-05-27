Phone Service Disrupted at the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, 911 Service Still Functional

If you have any non-emergency business to do by telephone with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, it’s pretty much hit-and-miss right now whether you can get through.

According to Sergeant Scott Hines, power is out and telephone service is down at the current time. Hines is quick to add, however, that 911 service is not affected but should still only be used for emergency calls.

The Communications Division of the sheriff’s office is working on the problem and trying to get all of the non-emergency telephone lines back in service.