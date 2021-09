Nobody’s hurt after a private plane landed on its belly at the Grand Glaize Airport in Osage Beach.

In a release, the city says an M35 Beechcraft was trying to land Friday morning after 10 on runway 32, but the landing gear wouldn’t go down.

The plane slid to a stop and the airport runway was shut down for a couple of hours while it was removed.

There are no details on who was flying the plane or why the landing gear failed to come down.