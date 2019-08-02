Plans Scrapped for Proposed Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Osage Beach

A lake area woman who was hoping to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Osage Beach is scrapping her plans. L. Leatherbery was planning to operate the facility in the former Osage Cigar building on Osage Beach Parkway. She and her husband also planned to open a cultivation facility outside city limits. In a statement issued through social media, Leatherbery now says they will no longer pursue either license, citing ongoing health problems.