Plea Hearing Set for Child Porn Suspect

One of two Eldon area men accused in a child pornography case is set to enter a plea deal next week. Seth James had been scheduled to stand trial this week on charges of promoting child pornography in the first-degree and three counts of possession of child pornography. That trial has now been cancelled and a plea hearing scheduled for August 13th. The second defendant in the case, Kyle Gann, has a jury trial scheduled for December 2nd. The investigation began when the two allegedly shared an illegal image through Facebook Messenger.