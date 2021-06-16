Police Believe They Are Getting Closer To Solving Backwater Jacks Assault Case

Police in Osage Beach might be closing in on two persons of interest after an assault on a Backwater Jacks security guard Friday night.

“We have identified them, we know where they are at…and there are no safety issues to the public or anything of that nature” says Lieutenant Michael O’Day with the Osage Beach Police Department.

He tells KRMS News they’re looking for two men who live in Illinois “they are both males, they’re not from this area…they’re from back home in Illinois where they are from and we’re in contact with the police in that area.”

The assault happened when the two men returned to Backwater Jacks after having been ordered to leave earlier in the night.

When police returned on the second call, one suspect ran from police, but the security guard told police he was assaulted in the parking lot when he tried to chase one of the men.

The security guard was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment.