A Richland man suffers moderate injuries following a crash over the weekend.

According to the Highway patrol, 50-year-old William Cato was being pursued by the Richland Police Department eastbound on highway AB, when he ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned and crashed.

He was taken to a Rolla hospital for treatment.

No word as to why he was being pursued or if he will face charges as of this time.