Police Evaluation Fails Again Due to Absence of Board Member

For the third time in a row, an absent board member has caused a stalemate on a plan to conduct a professional evaluation of the Osage Beach Police. Once again the proposal passed by a 3-2 vote but was one vote shy of the four required by state law. A member of the board was once again absent, preventing the measure from moving forward. If all board members are in attendance and the vote is tied 3-3, the mayor would cast the deciding vote. Without all board members present, the plan cannot advance unless another member changes their vote. The item has again been requested to be included on the agenda for the next meeting – the fourth consecutive time the board will vote on the topic.