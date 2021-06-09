News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Police Involved Shooting Under Investigation In Jeff City

By

An investigation’s underway in Jeff City after an officer-involved shooting.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says police pulled over a Chevy SUV Monday because of expired tags.

But investigators say 32-year-old Clay Willingham of Moberly pulled a rifle as officers walked up to the SUV.

Police say they ordered Willingham to drop the rifle, but he failed to do so.

Investigators say officers opened fire and Willingham was shot and killed.

At the request of the Jefferson City Police Department, the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is now handling the investigation.

We’ll pass along more details on the story when they’re available.

