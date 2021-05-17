Police Looking For Two People Accused Of Stealing From Stockton Lake Marina

Police are looking for two people accused of stealing from the Stockton Lake State Park Marina, just southwest of the Lake Area.

According to the Park Ranger’s office, the two men seen on camera took items from several docked boats and storage lockers in the marina on May 11th.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s office, also assisting in the investigation, says they fear there could be more items discovered missing as boat owners start arriving for the summer.

It’s estimated the duo took off with more than $2,000 worth of fishing gear.

If you have any information, contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at 417-276-5133 or Stockton State Park at 417-276-4259.