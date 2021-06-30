News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Police Offer Advice Ahead Of 4th Of July Fireworks Celebrations

By

The 4th of July weekend is closing in on Lake of the Ozarks, and one local law enforcement officials gives his take on how to enjoy fireworks.

“I’ve tried doing some of those shows or tried doing my own fireworks display, it don’t work. Just go to the big show, let somebody else do them and it will work out better” says Osage Beach Police Lieutenant Michael O’Day.

He’s reminding you Osage Beach does have an ordinance prohibiting the setting off of fireworks within city limits.

O’Day also says if you are shooting fireworks in an area that allows them, make sure the person lighting them is sober “when you start drinking, your reflexes…everything starts slowing down. So If a motor does flip over or something gets out of hand, your reaction time is going to be a lot slower as well.”

There are numerous professional fireworks shows planned for the Lake Area throughout the 4th of July weekend.

Lieutenant O’Day was interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

