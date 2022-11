Lake Area law enforcement is looking for a 23-year-old Eldon man wanted for the repeated statutory rape and abuse of a 14-year-old Camdenton girl.

23-year-old De’ Aaron Derrick Knowles is also accused of assault and harassment.

A probable cause statement says in July the mother of the teen reported to police that the suspect met the girl on social media and had committed the alleged crimes for over a month, both at the girl’s home and elsewhere.

At last check Knowles was still being sought.