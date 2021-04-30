Police On The Hunt For Missing Fulton Woman Who Disappeared April 21st

Police in Fulton are asking for your help in finding a woman missing since April 21st.

Investigators say 25-year-old Tori Taylor borrowed a car from a friend who lives in Fulton, but she was supposed to return the car the next day and she has not done that.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Taylor is not responding to phone calls or texts and she’s not active on social media.

Tori Taylor is a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She’s 5-2 and weighs around a hundred pounds.

***Additional Info***