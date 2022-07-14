Police are on the hunt for a missing 2-week-old baby and his mother who may be at the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to a release from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office, 2-week-old Aryan Shinstock disappeared after his biological mother, 29-year-old Kala Boesch, failed to appear in court.

Due to her failure to appear the State now has rights of custody over the child.

She was last seen driving a red 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt.

Aryan is described as blonde hair blue-eyed baby with a fair complexion.

Kala is described as a brown hair, brown eyes, fair complexion.

Police believe they are possibly at the Lake of the Ozarks or they may have went to Bowling Green, Kentucky.

****More info:

EMPHASIS: Endangered Person Advisory

State of Missouri Endangered Person Advisory

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 3009 Quiet Ln., Bonne Terre, MO at 9:00 p.m. on 07/11/2022.

Missing Is:

Aryan M. Shinstock a white, male, age 2 weeks

Possible suspects or associates are believed to be:

Kala L. Boesch, a white female, age 29, height 5’3″, 150 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, fair complexion.

Possible Vehicle:

Red 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, unknown registration

The endangered missing person:

Aryan M. Shinstock, is a white male, age 2 weeks, height 18″, 6 lbs, blonde hair, blue eyes, fair complexion.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident:

Biological mother failed to appear for a court appearance. The St. Francois County Court has issued protective custody of Aryan to the State of Missouri. Biological mother possible enroute to Lake of the Ozarks, MO or the Bowling Green, KY area.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department at 573-756-3252.