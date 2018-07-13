Police to Show Leniency on Texting Ban

A new texting ban in effect in Sunrise Beach is aimed primarily at education and preventing dangerous driving habits, more so than collecting money from fines. Police Chief Jeff Campbell says they expect to be as lenient as possible when it comes to enforcement.
The city is asking MoDot for signage to let people know they are a no-texting town. In addition, there are some exemptions built in to the ordinance that will still allow you to send important messages at appropriate times.
Leniency doesn’t mean they WON’T issue fines, however, and you should keep in mind the potential penalty – a fine of up $200.
