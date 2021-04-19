News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Political Activist Nathan Rinne Shares More About New Federal Lawsuit Against Camden County Commission

By

A Federal lawsuit’s now filed by a Lake Area man against the Camden County Commission.

Nathan Rinne says he’s filed the lawsuit because he got a letter in March from the Commission saying he’s banned from county property for a year without due process.

“It doesn’t site any state statute, it doesn’t site any incidents…it’s not specific at all, and that’s a problem” says Rinne, “I didn’t have a hearing, I didn’t have an opportunity to plead my case…Nobody said come to court, we’re going to question you or get your side of the story…There was none of that.”

Rinne tells KRMS News he thinks getting banned is retaliation from the Commission because they don’t like his posts on Facebook “social media? I’ve definitely been outspoken about the Commission. That’s what it boils down too….I mean there are videos of Presiding Commissioner Hasty mentioning me and Facebook.”

Rinne says there’s some irony in the Commission’s decision “the hilarious part is the commission passed an ordinance, that was the last meeting I was at in fact, but they passed an ordinance saying that they respect and uphold the first amendment. So, this is a violation of my free speech as well as due process.”

KRMS has been told the Camden County Commission cannot comment on the pending Federal Lawsuit filed by Rinne.

We’ll pass along more details as they become available here on News / Talk KRMS.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News, Politics, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com