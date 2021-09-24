Political Leaders In Missouri Work To Pass Resolution To Honor Fallen Afghanistan Marine

Both U-S Senators from Missouri are announcing the passage of a resolution to honor Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz of Wentzville, Missouri.

Schmitz was killed in Kabul, Afghanistan along with 12 other service members in a terrorist attack August 26th.

But this resolution will also honor 55 other Missourians who lost their lives during combat operations in Afghanistan.

Missouri U-S Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer of the Lake Area has a companion resolution working in the House of Representatives.