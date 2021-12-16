A Preston man will go to trial for his role in the July 15th shooting death of another man during an exchange of gunfire along the Bagnell Dam Strip.

Tonka Way-Con Ponder appeared, Tuesday, in Miller County Associate Court for a preliminary hearing in which the judge ruled that Ponder was involved in the death of Blane Scot Curley, of Camdenton.

Ponder, who is free on a $5-thousand cash bond, was bound over to the circuit court with an arraignment set for December 28.

A second man, Daniel Kurtzeborn of Iberia, is also charged in connection to the incident.

Kurtzeborn was scheduled to be in court Wednesday.