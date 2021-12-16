News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News Top Stories

Ponder To Go To Trial For His Role In Bagnell Dam Shooting Death

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Dec 16, 2021 , , , , , , ,

A Preston man will go to trial for his role in the July 15th shooting death of another man during an exchange of gunfire along the Bagnell Dam Strip.

Tonka Way-Con Ponder appeared, Tuesday, in Miller County Associate Court for a preliminary hearing in which the judge ruled that Ponder was involved in the death of Blane Scot Curley, of Camdenton.

Ponder, who is free on a $5-thousand cash bond, was bound over to the circuit court with an arraignment set for December 28.

A second man, Daniel Kurtzeborn of Iberia, is also charged in connection to the incident.

Kurtzeborn was scheduled to be in court Wednesday.

