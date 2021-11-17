Porter Announces Bid For Presiding Commissioner Spot

There will be a race at the ballot boxes for the position of Camden County Presiding Commissioner.

Coming on the heels of Greg Hasty, earlier this month, announcing his intent to run for re-election, Lydia Porter has now announced that she is entering the race.

Porter has been in the healthcare field for nearly 40 years and says that she is running on the platform of connection transparency and honest leadership.

The four-year term for presiding commissioner will appear on the GOP primary ballot which is set for August 2nd, 2022, with the General Election to follow on Tuesday, November 8th.

****Press Release:

Four Seasons, MO – Lydia Porter announced her candidacy for Camden County Presiding Commissioner at the Camden County Republican Club Patriots Dinner on November 6. Porter is seeking her first term as Camden County Presiding Commissioner.

“I see an opportunity to serve the people of Camden County with a focus on connection, transparency, and honest leadership. This is what ‘Your County – Your Leader’ means,” said Porter. “Throughout my career, my commitment to those I am privileged to serve rests on one phrase: ‘I will not overpromise and underdeliver.’ I will be accessible to you. I want to hear from you. And I will respond to your phone calls and emails – one need I hear often. I will represent the citizens of Camden County in a professional, effective, and responsive manner. They can hold me to that promise.”

Professionally, Lydia Porter has been a healthcare executive for more than 35 years. She has worked in nearly every type of healthcare facility. She understands the business principles required to deliver the service people need to make their lives better. At each stop during her career, connection to the community has been at the heart of her work. Most recently, she co-founded The BEAM Lighthouse Recovery Community Center on the Bagnell Dam Strip. The BEAM highlights Porter’s skill in connecting many different groups to create something that was only a dream less than a year ago. She will bring the same tenacity and skill to the office of Presiding Commissioner.

Porter earned a BA in Business and History from MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas. She received her Executive Fellows MBA from Rockhurst University, Kansas City, Missouri. Porter has completed extensive FEMA training in emergency preparedness and response. She is also an internationally certified process professional with demonstrated skill in leading to maximize customer value with a continuous improvement focus on delivering successful customer outcomes.

Porter is involved in several community organizations including being a board member of the Community Foundation of the Lake, the University of Missouri Extension Council -Camden County, the Lake Arts Council, and Helping Hands Homeless Shelter. She is also a member of Lake Ozark Daybreak Rotary, The National Rifle Association, The National Alliance on Mental Illness, The Well Armed Woman (Linn Creek Chapter), and Lake of the Ozarks Amateur Radio Club.

Porter, and her husband, David, a Lake native and Camdenton High School graduate, live in Four Seasons. They attend Osage Beach First Assembly of God Church.

Lydia Porter is running for Camden County Presiding Commissioner on the Republican ticket. The Primary Election will be held on August 2, 2022.