Portion of Osage River Reopens for Boat Traffic

There’s good news for those watching the water levels around the region. The Highway Patrol has announced that water along the Osage has receded enough to once again allow recreational boating. The river had closed to boating traffic between Bagnell Dam and the Missouri River on June 4th. Monday afternoon it was announced that the section from the dam to the Route B bridge is once again safely navigable and is reopened. Boaters are urged to avoid creating wakes especially in areas where the water is still high. You should also keep an eye out for debris in the river.