Possible human remains discovered in Camden County…that’s according to Sheriff Tony Helms who tells KRMS News that two individuals were looking for arrowheads in the area of Y-Road and Route-54, in Linn Creek, when they made the, apparent, discovery on Friday. Helms also says that no other information can be released at this time. Assisting in the investigation include the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the county medical examiner’s office.