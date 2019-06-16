Possible Stick of Dynamite Found During Traffic Stop in Sunrise Beach

A routine traffic stop late Friday morning in Sunrise Beach proves to be anything but routine with the driver claiming to have a stick of dynamite in the vehicle. That’s according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Department which says the possible dynamite was found and the highway patrol’s bomb squad called in to remove it for testing and disposal. Also allegedly found in the vehicle were syringes, other paraphernalia and ammunition along with a loaded syringe containing, what was believed to be, methamphetamine in the driver’s possession. The driver was identified as 24-year-old Cody Woodruff. Woodruff had been wanted on outstanding warrants for failing to obey a judge’s orders and also faces pending felony charges of possessing a controlled substance and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, and a misdemeanor charge for possessing drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Camden County Jail on a $25-thousand bond.