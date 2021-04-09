News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Possible Tornado Touches Down Near Warsaw On Wednesday

By

Photo by Lake Resident Tammy Unruh Kimberly on Facebook

The National Weather Service will be investigating severe storm damage done near the Warsaw area.

It happened on Wednesday during the severe thunderstorms that rolled through the area, one of which prompted a Tornado Warning for portions of Benton and Morgan Counties.

Speaking to our news partner KY 3 TV, resident Janet Mitchell says the storm came up quickly “unbelievable. The docks were twisted around trees….up in our yard…just twisted around trees! Dock floats, which are very heavy, were up all the way on the main road.”

Images posted to the LOTO W Facebook group show extreme damage to property and several docks near Oak Ridge Acres at the 83 Mile Mark of the Lake of the Ozarks, and indication which Meteorologist Steve Runnels says is likely a Tornado “we see debris going in multiple directions, in a psychotic manner over a path…that’s the next best indication of a Tornado.”

According to area residents, no one was injured during the storm.

