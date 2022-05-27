News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Potential Driving Hazard on Westbound-54 in Lake Ozark

May 26, 2022

Motorists driving westbound on 54 through a part of Lake Ozark may want to be on the lookout for some stray rock near, and on, the highway. Pictures taken by KRMS News show a considerable amount of rock from the bluff, at the 2-42 overpass, accumulating against a concrete barrier with some of the rock making its way to the top of, and over the barrier, to the driving lane of the highway. A call from the newsroom has been placed to MoDOT inquiring if the current situation presents an issue to westbound motorists in that location.

