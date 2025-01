Power outages are being reported in the lake area, mainly in the area down Horseshoe Bend, in Camden County.

The Ameren-Missouri outage map reported that there were 113 consumers without power near the beginning of Route-HH and another 3,417 without power in the area of Bittersweet Road.

Those outages started right around 3:45 Sunday afternoon.

There were also reports of another 12 customers of COMO without power across parts of Camden and Morgan counties.