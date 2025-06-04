Power Outages Hitting The Lake Region Following Severe Storms

Severe weather moving through the Lake Area on Tuesday night has already caused a large number of power outages in the region.

As of 9PM, area co-ops reported some 1,400 people without power.

Ameren is reporting over 3,600 people without power in Camden County alone….

At this time Evergy is not reporting any outages for those in Benton.

For a full look at the current outages, check the outage maps below:

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/external/default.html

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

CO-OPS: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map