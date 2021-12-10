Following severe storms that rolled through the area late Friday, there are now numerous power outages being reported.
Officials with Ameren show nearly 1,000 customers in Camden and Miller counties are without power as of 7PM.
Local Power cooperatives are also reporting nearly 3,000 local outages, including (as of 8:30PM):
- Camden County
- 638 member-consumers without power.
- Co-Mo Electric Cooperative, Inc.: 13
- Laclede Electric Co-op: 438
- Southwest Electric Co-op: 187
- Miller County
- 272 member-consumers without power.
- Gascosage Electric Cooperative: 71
- Three Rivers Electric Co-op: 201
- Morgan County
- 114 member-consumers without power.
- Co-Mo Electric Cooperative, Inc.: 114
- Hickory County
- 144 member-consumers without power.
- Southwest Electric Co-op: 144
- Dallas County
- 299 member-consumers without power.
- Southwest Electric Co-op: 299
- Laclede County
- 169 member-consumers without power.
- Laclede Electric Co-op: 169
- Pulaski County
- 44 member-consumers without power.
- Gascosage Electric Cooperative: 33
- Laclede Electric Co-op: 11
- Maries County
- 1,038 member-consumers without power.
- Gascosage Electric Cooperative: 40
- Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association: 251
- Three Rivers Electric Co-op: 747
Three Rivers Electric Coop is also reporting 552 customers without power between Cole and Osage Counties. No reported power outages in Benton at this time.
Find out the latest with your cooperative: https://outages.amec.org/outages/maps
Find out the latest with Ameren Missouri: https://outagemap.ameren.com/