Power Outages Occurring All Across The Lake Area

Dec 10, 2021 , ,

Following severe storms that rolled through the area late Friday, there are now numerous power outages being reported.

Officials with Ameren show nearly 1,000 customers in Camden and Miller counties are without power as of 7PM.

Local Power cooperatives are also reporting nearly 3,000 local outages, including (as of 8:30PM):

By Reporter John Rogger

