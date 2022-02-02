News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Power Outages Starting To Reported Across The Lake Region

Reporter John Rogger

We’re starting to get word of a few power outages across the Lake Region.

Right now, Ameren is not reporting any issues, but residents with COMO Electric in Morgan County are.

Officials say around 17 people are without power.

The next largest outage is with Gascoasage Electric, where power is out sporadically across Miller and Pulaski County.

Three Rivers Electric and Laclede Electric are also showing a handful of issues at this time.

You can find power outage maps below:

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Cooperative Collectives: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map

By Reporter John Rogger

