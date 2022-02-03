News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News State News

Power Restored Across The Lake Region

ByReporter John Rogger

Feb 3, 2022 , , , , , , , ,

Sporadic power outages hit the Lake Region yesterday but it’s a different story this Thursday.

As of this morning, both Ameren, Evergy and all of the local Cooperatives are reporting zero power outages.

That of course can change as the day goes by and more snow and ice hit the ground.

Most of the power issues on Wednesday affected the Cooperatives across the region.

 

***Power info:

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

Local Co-ops: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Dock Damage Starting To Occur Across The Lake Area

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics School News State News

Governor Parson Wants More Money For School Buses In State Budget

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News

Waynesville Facility Faces $5 Million Dollar Settlement Over Medicaid Fraud

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Dock Damage Starting To Occur Across The Lake Area

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics School News State News

Governor Parson Wants More Money For School Buses In State Budget

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News

Waynesville Facility Faces $5 Million Dollar Settlement Over Medicaid Fraud

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News State News

Evergy Seeks To Lower FCA Costs To Customers

Feb 3, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com