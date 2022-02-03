Sporadic power outages hit the Lake Region yesterday but it’s a different story this Thursday.

As of this morning, both Ameren, Evergy and all of the local Cooperatives are reporting zero power outages.

That of course can change as the day goes by and more snow and ice hit the ground.

Most of the power issues on Wednesday affected the Cooperatives across the region.

***Power info:

Ameren: https://outagemap.ameren.com/

Evergy: https://outagemap.evergy.com/

Local Co-ops: https://www.amec.org/statewide-outage-map