Power Restored Following Wicked Weather Friday

Reporter John Rogger

Dec 11, 2021 , , ,

Power is back on for residents across the Lake of the Ozarks following wild weather on Friday afternoon.

At the peak of the storm, more than 3,000 Lake customers were without power between Ameren and the local Cooperatives.

Officials reported that a major transmission line near Springfield was affected by the nearly 70 Mile an hour winds.

Numerous downed trees also wreaked havoc on lines across the Lake area.

Online outage maps from all power organizations show that the power has been fully restored for the immediate lake of the Ozarks area.

