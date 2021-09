The power is back on for thousands of Ameren customers across the City of Eldon and nearby areas.

Ameren officials were first alerted to the major power failure Monday afternoon.

Unconfirmed reports indicate an animal may have been the cause of the issue.

The power grid for the city of Eldon is divided, which allowed part of the town to continue having power while the other half did not.

At the peak of the outage, over 2,200 people did not have power.