Preliminary Hearing for Morgan County Shooting Suspect Set for March 20th

A shooting suspect from Morgan County is scheduled to be back in court Wednesday. Revious Hamilton, Jr. has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1pm. Hamilton’s charged with unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, armed criminal action, and first-degree assault for an incident that took place December 28th. It’s alleged that one person was shot in the face by Hamilton, who then fled the state. He was captured in Arkansas in January.