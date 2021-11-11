News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Preliminary Hearing For Tonka Way-Con Ponder Postponed To December

By

A preliminary hearing that was scheduled for a man who’s facing charges in the death of a motorcycle club member has been moved to December.

According to court documents, the hearing for Tonka Way-Con Ponder will now take place December 13th in the Miller County Court.

Ponder faces charges in the shooting death of Blane Scot Curley of Camdenton, who was shot during the shootout on the Bagnell Dam Strip on July 15th.

A second person facing charging in the shooting, Daniel Kurtzeborn of Iberia, is also scheduled for a case review on December 15th in Miller County.

