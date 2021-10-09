News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Preliminary Hearing Set For Tonka Way-Con Ponder In Lake Ozark Strip Shooting

By

The next hearing has been put on the docket for a Preston man accused of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Miller County.

The attorney for Tonka Way-Con Ponder appeared last week in associate circuit court requesting that a preliminary hearing be set for his client who was not present for the case review.

A probable cause statement filed in Tuscumbia alleges the 50-year-old Ponder was involved in a physical altercation at a Lake Ozark restaurant between two motorcycle groups that came to an end with gunfire, one person dead and four others injured.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and the strip was closed to traffic for several hours.

The preliminary hearing is set for the afternoon of November 8th.

Ponder remains free after posting a $5-thousand bond.

