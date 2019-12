A Stover man accused of a murder that took place more than four years ago is scheduled to be in court this week. Thomas Edward Capps is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in relation to the death of Ronald Salmons. The incident took place in March of 2015. It’s alleged that Capps shot the victim and then attempted to make it look like a home invasion. He’ll be in court for a preliminary hearing January 2nd.