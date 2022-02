One of the two men accused in the murder of Dallas County resident Cassidy Rainwater will be in court today for a preliminary hearing.

Timothy Norton faces kidnapping and murder charges in the case, after Rainwater’s body was found dismembered on his property near Lebanon, with some of her body placed into plastic bags in a freezer.

Norton and another man, James Phelps, are accusing of keeping Rainwater against her will then killing her.