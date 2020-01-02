Preliminary Holiday Numbers from Highway Patrol

Preliminary data from the holiday counting period for the Highway Patrol indicates that there were at least 23 accidents handled by the patrol statewide. The wrecks resulted in 15 minor injuries, eight moderate injuries, and nine serious injuries, with no fatalities. There were a handful of arrests in the lake area to go along with 88 arrests across the state. A large majority of those 88, 58 in fact, were for alleged impaired or drunk driving, with seven arrests made for illegal drugs and 23 for other offenses.