Preserve At Sycamore Creek Topic Of Discussion This Thursday At Osage Beach BOA Meeting

The future development to be known as the Preserve at Sycamore Creek will be a major topic of discussion during this week’s board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach.

At least two ordinances will deal with the development including one to approve issuing up to $63-million in taxable industrial revenue bonds, and the other to designate certain tracts of land within the proposed development area as blighted.

There will also be a public hearing on the development proposal during the meeting which begins at 6:00, on Thursday, in city hall.