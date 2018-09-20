News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

President of Sunrise Beach Fire Board Resigns

We have breaking news from the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District……Board President Brian Layman has resigned from the board.  That leaves two active members.  This comes just days after the announcement that fire chief Dennis Reilly would be stepping down from his position.  Prior to that announcement, Assistant Chief Jamie Karl issued a statement to reassure the public that the firefighters are on duty and ready to fulfill their duties.

      NEWS-9-20-18 Jamie Karl SBFPD - 20th September 2018

 

We’ll continue to follow the story and provide more details as they become available.

