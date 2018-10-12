President Signs Legislation Lifting Gag Order on Pharmacists

Your pharmacist may help you save money on prescription medication. President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill that lifts pharmacy gag orders. The previous rules prohibited pharmacists from telling customers when paying out of pocket would be cheaper than using insurance to pay for medication. The legislation lifting the gag orders was sponsored by Senator Claire McCaskill. It’s estimated that customers overpaid for medication 23% of the time.
