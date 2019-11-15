Presiding Commissioner Calls for New TCLA Elections

A Camden County Commissioner calls for a reorganization of TCLA in a scathing letter addressed to the board. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says the organization has killed their credibility with residents of Camden, Miller, and Morgan counties following the failed vote on a lodging tax increase for a soccer complex. Hasty says TCLA should immediately conduct new elections, identifying each voting member of TCLA and allowing them to cast ballots in an election certified by the county clerks.tcla acvisory letter-final as sent
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.