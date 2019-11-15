Presiding Commissioner Calls for New TCLA Elections

A Camden County Commissioner calls for a reorganization of TCLA in a scathing letter addressed to the board. Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty says the organization has killed their credibility with residents of Camden, Miller, and Morgan counties following the failed vote on a lodging tax increase for a soccer complex. Hasty says TCLA should immediately conduct new elections, identifying each voting member of TCLA and allowing them to cast ballots in an election certified by the county clerks.