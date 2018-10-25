Previous Conviction May Render Osage Beach Alderman Ineligible to Serve

As a legal battle continues over the eligibility of a member of the Sunrise Beach Fire District Board, a new one is brewing in Osage Beach. KRMS News has learned that a current member of the city’s Board of Aldermen may not be legally eligible to hold any elective office in the state. Alderman Jeff Bethurem previously was incarcerated in the state of Kansas in the early 1990’s following a felony conviction for passing bad checks over $500. That’s a class E felony in Kansas and would be a class C felony in Missouri. Under state law, anyone who is found guilty of or pleads guilty to a felony shall be disqualified from holding elective office. The Camden County Prosecutor’s office has been contacted regarding the issue.

When contacted by KRMS News, City Administrator Jeana Woods issued the following statement:

On September 24, 2018, Mayor Olivarri received information that stated Alderman Jeff Bethurem had a felony conviction for bad checks in Kansas and under Missouri law should not be serving as an alderman. The Mayor requested an investigation into the matter. Under Section 115.306 RSMo, a person with a felony conviction cannot be a candidate for elective public office. On September 27, 2018 Mayor Olivarri and the City Attorney met with Alderman Bethurem and discussed the information. Alderman Bethurem acknowledged the conviction and stated he thought it had been expunged. As required by Section 106.230 RSMo, Mayor Olivarri informed Ms. Heather Miller, Camden County Prosecuting Attorney, of the facts presented to the City and that the City will fully cooperate with her efforts in the matter. As a legal action, or soon be pending action, this is the extent of the information to be given at this time.