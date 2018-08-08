News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Prewitt, Accused in Scuffle with Police, Scheduled for Arraignment Today

By

A Lake Area businessman accused of getting into a scuffle with police officers after a traffic stop in late May is scheduled to be arraigned today in a Miller County courtroom. Gary Prewitt was a passenger in a car stopped on Bagnell Dam Boulevard by the highway patrol for speeding during the early morning hours of May 24th. Prewitt, allegedly, got out of the vehicle and initially refused officers’ commands to get back in. Reports then indicate that Prewitt exited the vehicle a second time before cursing at the officers and getting into a scuffle with them throwing punches and striking one in the head. Prewitt is charged with one misdemeanor count each of assault-special victim and assault as well as failing to wear his seat belt. The 55-year-old posted a $3,000 bond.

