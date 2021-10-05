News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Prewitt’s Point TIFF Could Soon Be History

By

The Prewitt’s Point Tax Increment Financing Plan, in Osage Beach, could soon be history.

The board of aldermen, this week, is expected to act on a first reading of an ordinance which would, officially, terminate and dissolve the TIF plan along with the property’s designation as a redevelopment area.

The city’s published agenda indicates that the TIF plan, adopted back in July of 2000, is complete and the bonds are paid in their entirety.

Any surplus funding in the Special Allocation Fund for the TIF will be distributed to the Miller County Treasurer, the Miller County Ambulance District and back to the city.

The board of aldermen meeting, on Thursday, begins at 6:00 in city hall.

Filed Under: Business, Local News, Politics

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com