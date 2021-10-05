Prewitt’s Point TIFF Could Soon Be History

The Prewitt’s Point Tax Increment Financing Plan, in Osage Beach, could soon be history.

The board of aldermen, this week, is expected to act on a first reading of an ordinance which would, officially, terminate and dissolve the TIF plan along with the property’s designation as a redevelopment area.

The city’s published agenda indicates that the TIF plan, adopted back in July of 2000, is complete and the bonds are paid in their entirety.

Any surplus funding in the Special Allocation Fund for the TIF will be distributed to the Miller County Treasurer, the Miller County Ambulance District and back to the city.

The board of aldermen meeting, on Thursday, begins at 6:00 in city hall.