News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Entertainment Local News State News

Prices Of Fuel Start To Drop Ahead Of Expected Busy Holiday Travel Time

ByCBS Radio News

Jun 22, 2022 , ,

With a record number of Americans expected to hit the roadways for the July 4th holiday, all eyes are on gas prices across the country, including right here in the lake area.

Today the national average for a gallon of regular is just shy of $5.00 a gallon; it’s been shedding pennies in recent days.

This record number of drivers may be partial due to all the concerns were seeing over flight delays and mass cancelations, and of course the expense….the average lowest price of a flight is 14% higher than this time last year.

Some stations across the Lake area are also limiting the amount of gas you can pump to 20 gallons, when using discount cards.

By CBS Radio News

Related Post

Local News

Bird Causes 1,500 People To Lose Power With Laclede Electric

Jun 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics State News

Absentee Voting Starts Today

Jun 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Camden County Man Accused Of Rape & Incest Gets No Bond

Jun 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News

Bird Causes 1,500 People To Lose Power With Laclede Electric

Jun 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News Politics State News

Absentee Voting Starts Today

Jun 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News

Camden County Man Accused Of Rape & Incest Gets No Bond

Jun 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Camdenton Pavement Projects Completed – City Working On Annexation

Jun 22, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com