With a record number of Americans expected to hit the roadways for the July 4th holiday, all eyes are on gas prices across the country, including right here in the lake area.

Today the national average for a gallon of regular is just shy of $5.00 a gallon; it’s been shedding pennies in recent days.

This record number of drivers may be partial due to all the concerns were seeing over flight delays and mass cancelations, and of course the expense….the average lowest price of a flight is 14% higher than this time last year.

Some stations across the Lake area are also limiting the amount of gas you can pump to 20 gallons, when using discount cards.