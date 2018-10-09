Prison Time for Man Who Tried to Rob McDonald’s

The man accused of attempting to rob McDonald’s on Route KK in Osage Beach last December has been sentenced to the Department of Corrections. Adam McNally entered guilty pleas to charges of harassment and attempted stealing and received a four-year sentence for each charge. McNally still faces charges of first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance from an incident in Miller County dating back to February of this year.
