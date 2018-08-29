News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Pro Rail Jam Just Part of Celebration at New Big Thunder Family Boating Center

Big Thunder Marine has a big show planned for people visiting their new Family Boating Center this weekend.  Professional wakeboarders will be putting on a display of ticks and tricks in a water-based rail jam session.

 

      NEWS-8-29-18 Jeremy Anderson Rail Jam - 29th August 2018

 

General Manager Jeremy Anderson says it’s part of the celebration planned for the new center, which is geared toward family fun on the water.  The location will include everything from boats and wakeboards to a pro-shop with safety gear, swimwear, and more.  It’s located in the former Staples building on Osage Beach Parkway.  The rail jam is scheduled for 5-9pm Saturday night and again from noon until 4pm on Sunday. 

