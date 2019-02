A Lake Ozark man who entered a plea deal after having sex with a 14-year old girl he met while working at CALO will be in court Wednesday. Bradley Ryan Russell was given a suspended execution of a 7-year sentence on a reduced charge of endangering the welfare of a child. He’s scheduled to be in court after allegedly violating his probation. He’s been held without bond since November 30th when the court determined that he was a flight risk.