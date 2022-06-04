Officials with the Missouri Department of Public Safety are launching a new program to help first responders deal with stress and trauma.

According to the department, this program (The Missouri Critical Incident Stress Management Training For First Responders) aims to help members of the police, fire, ambulance, dispatch and more deal with the unimaginable things they have to hear or see when it comes to deadly violence, such as mass shootings.

Governor Mike Parson says first responders hold a heavy burden when being on the front lines of these situations, causing them PTSD among other health issues.

The DPS says these programs will help first responders improve their own health, the health of their families and improve the day-to-day in their agencies.