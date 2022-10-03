News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Program To Increase EV Charging Stations Being Extended

Reporter Chris Barnum

Oct 3, 2022

A program to increase the number of E.V. charging stations in the state has been extended.

Ameren Missouri’s Charge Ahead program, which provides up to 50% in reimbursements to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in parking lots has been extended by the state Public Service Commission

It’s making $4 million in funds available to qualified businesses, municipalities and other property owners and it was originally to expire at the end of this year but the Commission extended the program until the end of 2024, or until the original funds are exhausted.

E.V. sales have doubled in Missouri since 2020 and a Commission spokesman says installing the stations can bring in additional business and benefit employees as well.

More information is available at http://ameren.com

